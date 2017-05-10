Regional champions

The Cobden Junior High School baseball team advanced to state after winning a Class S regional championship. Members of the regional championship squad are, in the first row, Kyle Hall, Mitchell Howell, Dustin Sutliff, Brock Clover, Samuel Ingold, Agoberto Amezquita, Jace Wyatt and Jake Tally. In the second row are Brock Reynolds, John Fuhrhop, Steven Brown, Tyler Franklin, Cooper Flamm, Eli Pecord, Tristan Brummer, Amon Ingold and coach Brett Pinnon. Photo provided.