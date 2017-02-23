Home / Sports / Regional tournament action
Cobden, in white uniforms, and Egyptian anticipate a rebound after a shot during Monday night’s game.Cobden’s John Russell, number 12, directs his teammates as the Appleknockers head up the floor.

Regional tournament action

Thu, 02/23/2017 - 11:34am admin

Cobden hosted an Illinois High School Association Class 1A boys’ regional basketball tournament this week.

The host Appleknockers faced Egyptian High School from Tamms Monday night in tournament play. Cobden won the game.

The regional tournament championship game was set for 7 p.m. this Friday.

The Gazette-Democrat

112 Lafayette St.
Anna, Illinois 62906
Office Number: (618) 833-2158
Email: news@annanews.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here