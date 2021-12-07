Home / Home

Registration open for annual junior golf day fundraiser

Mon, 07/12/2021 - 3:22pm admin

The Fowler Bonan Foundation has announced the schedule of their 19th annual Clothes for SI Kids Jr. Golf Day.

The event is set for Thursday, July 15 at 8:30 a.m. the Shawnee Hill Country Club in Harrisburg.

Parents and guardians of children between the ages of 4 to 18 are encouraged to register for the free annual event by July 14.

The mission behind the annual fundraiser is to raise money and awareness for the Southern Illinois-based charity, which operates both the Clothes for SI Kids program and the Heaven’s Kitchen initiative.

To register a child for the golf outing, donate or become a sponsor, interested participants should visit FowlerBonanFoundation.com.

