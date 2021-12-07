Registration open for annual junior golf day fundraiser

The Fowler Bonan Foundation has announced the schedule of their 19th annual Clothes for SI Kids Jr. Golf Day.

The event is set for Thursday, July 15 at 8:30 a.m. the Shawnee Hill Country Club in Harrisburg.

Parents and guardians of children between the ages of 4 to 18 are encouraged to register for the free annual event by July 14.

The mission behind the annual fundraiser is to raise money and awareness for the Southern Illinois-based charity, which operates both the Clothes for SI Kids program and the Heaven’s Kitchen initiative.

To register a child for the golf outing, donate or become a sponsor, interested participants should visit FowlerBonanFoundation.com.