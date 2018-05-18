Regular season ends for A-J baseball team

The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School baseball team finished the regular season with a 1-4 record.

Altamont 3, A-J 2: Kyle Clover was 1-for-1 with a stolen base and an RBI to lead visiting A-J in the first game loss of a double-header sweep Saturday, May 12.

Dalton Goddard was 1-for-2 for A-J. Sheldon McGrath was 1-for-3 with an RBI. Jacob Schaefer was 1-for-3 with a double. Conner Jerolds was 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI.

Goddard pitched in the loss and scattered 6 hits to go with 2 walks and 3 strikeouts.

Farina South Central 10, A-J 6: Bryce Osman was 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI to lead A-J in the second game loss Saturday.

Jerolds was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI. McGrath was 1-for-4 with 3 RBIs. Clover had a stolen base.

Hunter Ralls and Jackson Laster pitched and combined to scatter 7 hits to go with 5 walks and 12 strikeouts.

Herrin 6, A-J 5: Jerolds was 2-for-5 with 2 stolen bases to lead visiting A-J in the 13th inning loss Thursday, May 10.

Wyatt Johnston was 2-for-5 with a stolen base. Osman was 1-for-5 with a home run and 2 RBIs. Clover and Laster were each 1-for-5 with an RBI apiece.

Osman, Clover and Laster pitched in the loss and combined to scatter 14 hits to go with 7 walks and 13 strikeouts.

A-J 12, Century 5: Ralls was 3-for-4 with a home run, double and 4 RBIs to lead visiting A-J in the win Tuesday, May 8.

Laster was 2-for-3 with 2 RBIs. Ross Pinnon was 2-for-4 with 2 RBIs. Osman was 2-for-5 with a stolen base and an RBI.

Goddard was 1-for-2. McGrath was 1-for-3 with an RBI. Clover was 1-for-3 with an RBI. Johnston and Jerolds were each 1-for-4.

Laster, Jerolds and Clover combined to pitch a four-hitter to go with 5 walks and 6 strikeouts.

Harrisburg 6, A-J 3: Osman was 2-for-3 with a home run and 3 RBIs to lead the visiting Wildcats in the loss Monday, May 7.

Goddard was 2-for-3. Pinnon was 1-for-3. Ralls was 1-for-4. Ethan Krumrey and Jerolds each had a stolen base.

Ralls and Clover pitched in the loss. Ralls pitched 4 innings and allowed 6 hits to go with 5 walks and 5 strikeouts. Clover pitched 2 innings and allowed 4 hits to go with a walk and 2 strikeouts.

A-J, 14-13, plays at 4 p.m. Thursday, today, against host Johnston City in the Class 2A regional.