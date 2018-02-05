Saluki Sports Update

Well, well, well. Athletics director Tommy Bell is out. Former winning football coach Jerry Kill is in. No three-month national search required.

Everyone is happy and the SIU sports program is off and running. If only it was that simple.

Obviously, the first half of the scenario was just that easy. It happened almost overnight as far as the average fan was concerned.

Oh yeah, Kill was hired several weeks ago as a reported good-will ambassador for the Salukis.

The way things are happening on campus we suspect that those on the inside knew at the time that Kill would soon be announced as Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s athletics director.

That’s the way things are happening at SIU these days.

Our reaction? Hopefully it will result in the return of good times. We do not believe it is automatic or a guaranteed happening.

For the record, we can’t help but feel for Tommy Bell. We know and understand all about recent team records and attendance figures. Our knowledge of contribution levels is only what little we see and hear. Virtually nothing.

Bell hired football coach Nick Hill. After just two seasons, he has yet to prove his coaching skills equal his playing success. Reportedly, one of the blemishes on Bell’s record was his effort to replace Barry Hinson as basketball coach.

We would be shocked if Kill becomes visibly active, coaching-wise in football. We believe SIU’s football team is, and will continue to be, Hill’s. We certainly hope so.

Oh, yeah, a prolonged chat on the highs and lows will very possibly occur, but that should be the extent of Kill’s contribution.

If we see Kill with a head-set on during a football game, well…well, it would be wrong in our opinion.

Granted, it will be an interesting situation as the Hill family, we’re talking about the coach’s parents, and Kill are far stronger than just acquaintances.

And, too, we’ve read that Hill, the coach, has just one more year remaining on his contract. Another below-.500 season would possibly place Kill in an uncomfortable situation. It’ll be like deciding to go for a long field goal attempt or throw a Hail Mary pass with time running out.

My guess is that if that situation ever occurred, and we certainly hope it doesn’t, Kill will be big enough to make the right decision. Either way. He does know the game of football.

What about basketball? We have no way of knowing how much Kill knows about the game, but as athletics director he needs to become an overnight student.

Fortunately, the Salukis are seemingly loaded for next season and the thought of making the change that possibly cost Bell his job never becomes an issue.

Who knows, other sports may even attract more attention in the future. We sincerely doubt that, but the Kill move surprised us and anything can happen when things aren’t going as planned.