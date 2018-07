The team of Dino Bankson, Al Hardin, Al Joiner and Tyler Tripp won first place at a men’s golf scramble which was played July 18 at the Union County Country Club course in Anna.

The team of Chuck Goforth, Levi Hall, Josh McFadden and Doug Schluter finished second.

The team of Chase Hargrave, Steve Hoffman, Randy Whittinghill and Tony Wolford was third.