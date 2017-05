Dawson Johnson was 2-for-3 with 2 RBIs to lead host Shawnee to a 5-1 win over Elverado in South Egyptian Conference high school baseball action Tuesday, April 25.

Johnson was the winning pitcher with 11 strikeouts. Casey Baltzell and Nick Baltzell also pitched for the Redskins.

Zach Berner was 2-for-4 for Shawnee.

Shawnee, 3-6, is set to play at home at 10 a.m. Saturday against Carterville.