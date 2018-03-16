Shawnee baseball coach looks to pitching as key

Shawnee High School baseball coach T.C. Schaefer is looking to pitching as the key to having a good season.

“If our pitching holds up, we’ll be okay,” Schaefer said. “We should be competitive.”

Schaefer is looking at five starters returning from last year’s 18-16 team to build around.

Returning starters are a foursome of seniors in shortstop/pitcher Trenton Matlock, pitcher Dawson Johnson, first baseman Trace Faire and center fielder Chapman Hill. Sophomore third baseman/pitcher Ryan Schaefer also returns.

Another senior is right fielder Casey Baltzell. The lone junior is catcher Nicholas Rose.

Sophomores who could contribute are left fielder Nick McAlister and right fielders Jordan Pendexter and Charles Williams. Left fielder Colby McLane has a knee injury and will be out of action for a while.

Freshmen hopefuls are first baseman/right fielder Caleb Nicholson and left fielder Justin Kaufman.

“I’m looking forward to the season,” Schaefer said. “They’re eager in practice and I believe we’ll be competitive this season.”

Schaefer is looking at Meridian, Egyptian, Cobden and Century as top teams in the South Egyptian Conference race.

Shawnee is scheduled to open its season this Saturday at home in a non-conference game against Tuscola.