Shawnee basketball underway

The Shawnee Community College basketball teams recently opened their season in men’s and women’s basketball this month.

The season was in doubt because of the ongoing pandemic.

There are no area players on the Saints’ basketball teams according to Shawnee athletics director John Sparks.

The Shawnee College baseball and softball season are set to begin playing in March.

Cobden’s Josh Burgess is the area player on the baseball team. Dongola’s Megan Theis is the area player on the softball team.

Volleyball is set to begin in February. Anna-Jonesboro Community High School’s Braden Fitzgerald and Shawnee’s Kirsten Pitts are the local girls competing on the squad.