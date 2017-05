Shawnee Board hires coaches for 2017-2018

The Shawnee School District No. 84 Board of Education has hired coaches for the 2017-2018 academic year.

The coaches were hired at a regular meeting of the board which was held May 16 at Shawnee Junior-Senior High School at Wolf Lake.

The coaching list for 2017-2018 follows, as provided by the district superintendent:

Mindy Livesay, athletic director. T.C. Schaefer, high school baseball head coach. Shaun Pitts, high school baseball assistant coach.

Russ Marsh, high school softball head coach. Michael Ellet, high school softball assistant coach.

Russ Marsh, high school boys’ basketball head coach. Shaun Pitts, high school boys’ basketball assistant coach.

Shanna Pender, high school girls’ basketball head coach. Hunter Garver, high school girls’ assistant coach.

LaDonna Bachmann, junior high school baseball head coach. Michael Ellet Jr., junior high school baseball assistant coach.

Russ Marsh, junior high school softball head coach. Rachel Griffin, junior high school softball assistant coach.

Nathan Pitts, junior high school girls’ basketball head coach. Jerome Faire, junior high school girls’ basketball assistant coach.

Shanna Pender and Terri Hudson, junior high school track. Bobbie Pinkerton-Byrd, junior high school cheer sponsor. Ashley Ballance, junior and senior high school girls’ head volleyball coach.