Shawnee boys’ basketball in rebuilding mode this year

The Shawnee High School boys’ basketball team will be in a rebuilding mode during the 2016-17 season.

“We have no experience coming back,” Shawnee coach Rush Marsh said. “It’s going to be kind of tough. It will be a rebuilding year and we will do what we can do.”

There are no starters returning from last year’s 12-12 squad.

With the graduation loss of seven seniors, there are only two seniors on the squad this season.

The two seniors on the roster are 6-1 forward Zack Phelps and 5-9 guard Nick Baltzell.

Juniors Marsh will be looking to are 6-1 center Kannen Wills, 6-0 guard Trenton Matlock, 6-2 center/forward Dawson Johnson and 5-11 guard Wyatt Harris.

“Matlock and Wyatt are good shooters and Johnson, Wills and Phelps are good on the boards,” Marsh said about the practice sessions.

The Redskins have a big sophomore class coming on with 5-5 guard Nicholas Rose, 5-6 guard Tre Rains, 6-2 forward Austin Warren, 5-5 guard Michael Derosett, 5-11 forward Hogan Criddle and 5-3 guard Kadin Carmack.

Two freshmen who could see action are 5-7 guard Ryan Schaefer and 5-6 guard Coby McLane.

“We’ll be doing a lot of work on fundamentals,” Marsh said. “We’ll take our bruises and try to improve as the season goes on.”

Marsh sees Meridian, Cobden and Century as the top teams in the South Egypian Conference race this season.

“We’d like to finish in the middle of the pack,” said Marsh, whose team finished 5-3 in the SEC last season.

The Redskins open their season in the Trico Tournament on Monday, Nov. 28. The first conference game is at home against Dongola on Dec. 2.