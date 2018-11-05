Shawnee College plans to relaunch volleyball program next semester

Shawnee Community College athletics is adding a new intercollegiate sport for the upcoming season.

Women’s volleyball is returning to Shawnee College this year.

The Shawnee Saints volleyball program is slated to relaunch beginning next semester and will bring new student scholarship opportunities for local residents.

“It’s exciting to be part of the relaunch of this athletic opportunity at Shawnee. I have been working with President Bradford for the past several months in an effort to make this program a reality,” Shawnee Community College athletic director John Sparks said in a news release.

“There are a number of talented local players in our district which has led to many of them moving on to colleges outside of the local area to continue to compete.

“We are excited to bring back the volleyball program, by offering volleyball we will provide an opportunity for those players in our area to stay home and compete locally at the next level.”

Sparks said that a coaching search has begun. The goal is hire a coach as quickly as possible in order to begin the student-athlete recruiting process.

“Our goal is to bring on someone who will be a great leader as well as a role model for our players and also lay the foundation for a regionally competitive program,” he said.

“When Coach Sparks and I began looking at the possibility of bringing volleyball back to Shawnee, my goal was to increase our athletic offerings and provide additional scholarship opportunities for local athletes,” Shawnee Community College president Dr. Peggy Bradford said.

“We believe that volleyball offers an excellent chance for local student-athletes to compete at the next level and at the same time receive a quality education through Shawnee Community College.”

The volleyball program will provide an opportunity for 14 new scholarships, which include both tuition and book cost for selected athletes.

For more information about the volleyball program at Shawnee Community College, contact the athletic department at 618-634-3200.