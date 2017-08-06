Home / Sports / Shawnee Community College baseball welcomes six players
Christian Pearl, Layton Edmonds, Jaden Schell, Dallas Reynolds and Josh Turnage have signed national letters of intent to continue their baseball careers at Shawnee Community College. Shawnee Community College photo.Sean Plott, second from left, has signed a national letter of intent to continue his baseball career at SCC. Plott is pictured with SCC baseball coach Greg Sheppard and his parents, Ed and Sheila Plott. He is a 2017 graduate of Anna-Jonesboro Community High School in Anna. SCC photo.

Shawnee Community College baseball welcomes six players

Thu, 06/08/2017 - 7:00am admin

Shawnee Community College’s baseball program has welcomed six new players to the 2017-2018 roster.

Three of the new players attended high schools in the college’s district.

Sean Plott, an outfielder from Anna-Jonesboro Community High School, signed a national letter of intent on May 19. Plott is a 2017 graduate of A-JCHS.

Five additional players committed to Shawnee Community College on May 23.

The players who signed included Vienna High School graduates Christian Pearl and Layton Edmonds and Crab Orchard High School graduates Jaden Schell, Dallas Reynolds and Josh Turnage.

All of the players are committing to play at Shawnee Community College beginning this fall.

The Saints baseball team boosted its roster with four pitchers – Christian Pearl, Layton Edmonds, Jaden Schell and Josh Turnage.  

Crab Orchard’s Dallas Reynolds has experience at first base, third base and catcher.

