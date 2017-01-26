Shawnee girls’ basketball struggles in recent action

The Shawnee High School girls’ basketball team struggled in recent action.

Cairo 80, Shawnee 45: Abbey Livesay led the way in the loss with 20 points for visiting Shawnee Wednesday, Jan. 18.

Autumn McMahan followed with 8 points, Katie Charles and Kirsten Pitts 6 apiece, Madi Ellet 3 and Kylie Holloway 2.

A-J 49, Shawnee 27: The Lady Reds fell behind early and couldn’t catch up in the loss in the third-place game of the Murphysboro Tournament Saturday, Jan. 14.

Livesay scored 10 points to lead the Lady Reds. Charles added 8 points, Ellet 5 and McMahan 4.

Century 62, Shawnee 33: Ellet led the way with 17 points, including five 3-pointers, for the host Lady Reds Thursday, Jan. 12.

Livesay and Pitts had 5 points apiece and Charles, McMahan and Holloway 2 each.

Murphysboro 63, Shawnee 32: The Lady Reds couldn’t recover after trailing 25-8 at the end of one quarter in the Murphysboro Tournament Wednesday, Jan. 11.

Livesay led the way with 14 points. Pitts added 9 points, Ellet 7 and Charles 2.

Pope County 43, Shawnee 34: The Lady Trojans led 7-6 after one quarter on their way to the win over the host Lady Reds Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Livesay led the way with 14 points for Shawnee. Ellet added 7 points, Charles 6, Pitts 5 and McMahan 2.

Johnston City 50, Shawnee 15: The Lady Reds couldn’t recover from a first quarter deficit in the loss at the Murphysboro Tournament Saturday, Jan. 7.

McMahan and Livesay led the way with 6 points apiece. McMahan scored a pair of 3-pointers. Ellet added 3 points.

Shawnee is scheduled to play Thursday, today, at Cobden.