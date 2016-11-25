Home / Sports / Shawnee girls open with win, loss at Meridian Tournament

Fri, 11/25/2016 - 10:12am admin

The Shawnee High School girls basketball team posted a win and a loss in opening round action at the Meridian Tournament last week.

Shawnee 37, Joppa 23: Autumn McMahan and Abbey Livesay scored 11 points apiece to lead the Lady Reds to the tourney win Wednesday, Nov. 16.

Kirsten Pitts added 8 points for Shawnee. Madi Ellet had 3 points and Katie Charles and Kylie Holloway 2 each.

Cobden 47, Shawnee 37: Meredith Flamm had 29 points to lead the Appleknockers to the win Monday, Nov. 14.

Alaina Hartline had 12 points and Jenna Hartline added 6 for Cobden.

McMahan had 23 points to lead the Lady Reds. Livesay added 8 points, Pitts 3, Ellet 2 and Charles 1.

Shawnee led 10-2 after one quarter and 19-12 at the half. Cobden came on to take a 32-30 lead going into the final period.

