Shawnee goes winless at Trico Invitational

The Shawnee High School boys basketball team lost four games at the Trico Invitational last week.

Sparta 68, Shawnee 43: Austin Warren had 12 points to lead Shawnee in the loss in the invitational Saturday, Dec. 3.

Nicholas Rose had 10 points. Dawson Johnson added 9 points, Wyatt Harris and Tre Rains had 6 points apiece and Kannen Wills 2.

Red Bud 56, Shawnee 19: Red Bud was ahead 23-7 after the first quarter on its way to the tournament win Friday, Dec. 2.

Johnson had 7 points to lead Shawnee. Rose had 4 points, Warren and Nick Baltzell had 3 apiece and Coby McLane and Wills 1 each.

Chester 78, Shawnee 24: The Yellowjackets pulled ahead 25-5 after one quarter on their way to the win in the tourney Tuesday, Nov. 29.

Warren and Wills had 6 points apiece to lead Shawnee. Trenton Matlock had 5 points and Rose 3.

Trico 76, Shawnee 17: The Pioneers led 20-2 after one quarter on their way to the win at the tournament Monday, Nov. 28.

Baltzell and Johnson scored 5 points apiece to lead the Redskins. Warren had 3 points and Kadin Carmack and Wills 2 apiece.