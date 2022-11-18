Shawnee to have girls’ basketball this season

The girls’ basketball team at Shawnee High School in Wolf Lake will be short on numbers this season.

“We will be an inexperienced team this year,” Shawnee head coach T.C. Schaefer said. “We only have six girls.”

Shawnee did not have a team last season because not enough players came out.

Junior guard Allie Myers is the only experienced player on the squad. She competed on the boys’ team last year.

There are no other juniors or seniors on the team. Sophomores are guard/forward Kelci Bader and guard/forward Alaina Charles.

Freshmen include center Emma Parker, guard Cindy Price and forward Katie Crowden.

“Four of these girls I coached in junior high,” Schaefer said. “I like what I’m seeing in practice so far...they are working hard.”

Shawnee is scheduled to open its season this week at the Meridian Tournament.

“I will know more about our team after the first game,” Schaefer said.