Shawnee teams post victories

Shawnee high school baseball and junior high school softball teams were in action last week.

Baseball

The Shawnee Redskins scored a 7-6 victory over Century in high school baseball action on Tuesday, Aug. 30.

Dawson Johnson pitched six innings. Casey Baltzell pitched one inning and got the win.

Trace Faire was 3 for 4 with 3 RBI’s. Shannon Crane was 3 for 4.

Koby McLane, Ryan Schaefer and Dawson Johnson was 1 for 4.

Softball

The Lady Braves defeated Meridian at home 26-6 in junior high softball action.

The Braves traveled to Meridian and won 21-1.