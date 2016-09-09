Home / Sports / Shawnee teams post victories

Shawnee teams post victories

Fri, 09/09/2016 - 9:57am admin

Shawnee high school baseball and junior high school softball teams were in action last week.

Baseball

The Shawnee Redskins scored a 7-6 victory over Century in high school baseball action on Tuesday, Aug. 30.

Dawson Johnson pitched six innings. Casey Baltzell pitched one inning and got the win.

Trace Faire was 3 for 4 with 3 RBI’s. Shannon Crane was 3 for 4.

Koby McLane, Ryan Schaefer and Dawson Johnson was 1 for 4.

Softball

The Lady Braves defeated Meridian at home 26-6 in junior high softball action.

The Braves traveled to Meridian and won 21-1.

The Gazette-Democrat

112 Lafayette St.
Anna, Illinois 62906
Office Number: (618) 833-2158
Email: news@annanews.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here