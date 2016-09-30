Shawnee volleyball falls to Agape

The Shawnee Lady Reds high school volleyball team fell in three sets to Agape after sealing the first set with a marginal win in recent action. The set scores were 25-14, 22-25, and 23-25 in recent action.

Kirsten Pitts led the attacks for Shawnee going 18 of 20 with seven kills, 8 of 12 serving with one ace, and had three blocks.

Molly Lewis was 10 for 12 in attacks with five kills and 12 of 13 serving with four aces. Abbey Livesay was 12 for 14 in attacks with seven kills and 3 of 8 serving with two aces.

Chali Phelps was 11 for 16 hitting with two kills and 3 of 5 serving. Olivia Jackson was 4 for 4 hitting with one kill and 18 of 19 serving. Madilyn Ellet was 1 for 2 in attacks with a kill, 11 of 12 serving, and had 23 assists.