Shawnee volleyball opens season

The Shawnee High School Lady Reds volleyball team opened its season with a loss to Egyptian in three sets at home.

The scores were 25-27, 25-22, 18-25.

Molly Lewis led the team in attacks and was 31 for 32 with 10 kills. Lewis was also nine for 11 serving with four aces.

Madilyn Ellet was 14 for 17 serving with two aces and 66 for 67 setting with seven kills.

Abbey Livesay was 15 for 19 in attacks with four kills.

Chali Phelps was 11 for 13 serving with two aces and 10 for 11 in attacks with two kills.

Kirsten Pitts was four for five in attacks with one kill and one block.