Anna-Jonesboro Community High School is planning to host an open gym for sideline cheer.

Hours are scheduled from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Aug. 9-10 in the lower gym at A-JCHS.

Tryouts Planned

Cheer tryouts are scheduled Aug. 11, starting at 3 p.m.

Those who want to try out are asked to bring water and to wear practice clothes.