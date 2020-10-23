SIU, Southeast Missouri State football game now scheduled for Oct. 30

Southern Illinois University Carbondale Saluki Athletics has announced that the football game versus SEMO, originally scheduled for Oct. 23, has been moved to Friday, Oct. 30, at 6 p.m. at Saluki Stadium.

Seating capacity for the game will be limited to 20 percent, based upon a plan approved by the campus Emergency Operations Center and with guidance from the State of Illinois and Jackson County Health Department.

Due to the attendance restrictions, SIU director of athletics Liz Jarnigan said ticketing will be modified to include season-ticket holders, SIU students and player families only.

“We’re excited to bring football back to our campus and community, and I’m confident in our ability to provide a safe and enjoyable experience for the fans who can attend the game,” Jarnigan said in a news release.

“In these trying times, sports provide a welcome break from the hardships we’ve all endured throughout the pandemic.”

Safety measures will include socially-distanced, assigned seating.

Tailgating will not be permitted, and fans will be required to wear a mask or facial covering upon entering the stadium. It can be removed while eating or drinking.

Hand sanitizing stations will be available throughout the stadium.

“I would like to thank public safety director Ben Newman and his team for their close coordination with athletics staff to devise our safety plan,” Jarnigan said.

“I urge our fans who attend the game to closely follow our Covid-19 protocols. Your cooperation will help ensure a safe environment and increase our ability to host games in the future.”

Gates are scheduled to be open one hour before kickoff, and Saluki Athletics is instituting a clear-gag policy for all of its home games.

A limited number of season tickets were still available to purchase for $75.

All season-ticket accounts that were purchased or renewed as of Tuesday, Oct. 13, will receive tickets to the game. Tickets were going to be mailed to account holders the week of Oct. 19.

“It’s important for season-ticket holders to understand that we will be re-seating the stadium to socially-distance fans,” said assistant AD for ticketing Bryce Williams.

“Our goal is to seat fans as close to their original location as possible. If we have to move someone from a chair-back section, we’ll provide a temporary chair-back in the new location.”

Fans could still purchase new season tickets and will receive tickets for the SEMO game, plus seats for the four spring home games. Seat assignments will be determined after current season-ticket holders have been relocated, Williams said.

Students have until Friday, Oct. 23 at 5 p.m. to request tickets online. Students who request tickets to the game must pick up their tickets at the Banterra Center ticket window on Oct. 26-27 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. by showing their student ID.

For more ticket information, call the ticket office at 618-453-1803.

SIU officials noted that in conjunction with the Jackson County Health Department, SIU will re-assess fan attendance should Jackson County be placed on the Illinois Department of Public Health Covid-19 warning list for greater than two consecutive weeks (related to “substantial transmission” based upon the IDPH county and school metric).