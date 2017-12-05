Softball pairings announced

The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School softball team will host a Class 2A regional tournament May 15-20.

The tournament schedule follows:

Chester plays Vienna on Monday, May 15, and the winner advances to play Pinckneyville at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 16.

On Wednesday, May 17, A-J takes on Red Bud at 4:30 p.m.

The regional championship is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, May 20.

Cobden and host Dongola will compete in the Lady Demons’ Class 1A regional May 15-20.

Century plays Egyptian on Monday, May 15, and the winner advances to play at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, against Goreville.

In the other game on Tuesday, Cobden takes on Dongola at 6:30 p.m.

The championship is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday.

Shawnee competes in the Pope County Class 1A regional.

Joppa and Meridian play Monday, May 15, and the winner faces Hardin County at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Also on Tuesday, Shawnee plays host Pope County at 6:30 p.m.

The championship is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, May 20.