South Egyptian names all-conference players

Athletes from Union County high schools earned postseason South Egyptian Conference honors.

The student athletes have been named to first teams and second teams in volleyball, baseball, softball and basketball.

First Team All-Conference Volleyball

Meredith Flamm, Cobden. Alaina Hartline, Cobden. Brooke Bailey, Cobden. Natalie Taake, Century.

Second Team All-Conference Volleyball

Grace Schroeder, Cobden. Kiara Houston, Century. Madi Ellet, Shawnee.

First Team All-Conference Baseball

Cason Hight, Century. John Russell, Cobden. Andrew Hubbard, Century. Dylan Duty, Cobden. Shannon Crane, Shawnee. Bayden Ditterline, Cobden. Colin Ryan, Century. Christian Trexler, Egyptian.

Second Team All-Conference Baseball

Trevor Middeton, Cobden. Ryan Schaefer, Shawnee. Austin Lewey, Cobden. Noah Reeves, Egyptian. Dawson Essex, Egyptian.

First Team All-Conference Softball

Autumn McMahan, Shawnee. Meredith Flamm, Cobden. Madi Ellet, Shawnee. Drew McLane, Shawnee. Megan Michaels, Dongola. Natalie Taake, Century.

Second Team All-Conference Softball

Brooke Bailey, Cobden. Molly Ellis, Cobden. Abbey Livesay, Shawnee. McKenzie Prout, Dongola. Megan Theis, Dongola.

First Team All-Conference Boys Basketball

Darnell Lowe, Meridian. John Russell, Cobden. Christian Halverson, Century. Marcus Davis, Century. Jaquan Jones, Meridian. Austin Lewey, Cobden. Eddie Robertson, Meridian.

First Team All-Conference Girls Basketball

Alexis Crane, Meridian. Kearia Mackins, Century. Meredith Flamm, Cobden. Makenzie Prout, Dongola. Alaina Hartline, Cobden. Tiffany Shirkey, Dongola. Natalie Taake, Century. India Wade, Meridian.