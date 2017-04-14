Southern Illinois Conference recognizes student athletes

Several Union County student athletes have been named to the Southern Illini All-Conference basketball teams.

The boys’ first team includes Noah Franklin, Cobden; Lane Ross, Vienna; Jalen Illeraza, Egyptian; Takevon Williford, Meridian; John David Bigler, Anna; and Brendan Dahncke, Vienna.

The girls’ first team included Jaley Watkins, Jonesboro; Addison Bent, Vienna; Maddie Thornton, Vienna; Anna Hess, Jonesboro; and Avery Page, Anna.

Jaley Watkins also won the Jim Burns Leadership Award for the region.

The award is presented to student athletes who participate in the Southern Illinois Junior High School Athletic Association.

Athletic directors at the schools have the opportunity to nominate athletes they think best represent what the award means.

Watkins won the award based on the following criteria: grade point average, sports participation, community activities, specific honors, a typed essay, and recommendations from inside the school and community.

Watkins competed within her school at Jonesboro and then in all of Region 1.

She will receive her award at a luncheon at Alongi’s in Du Quoin on May 5.