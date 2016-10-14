Southern Seven plans to sponsor 5K run/walk

Southern Seven Health Department is planning to have its second annual Tour de Seven 5K run/walk on Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Clyde L. Choate Mental Health and Developmental Center in Anna.

A 1-mile “turkey trot” will also be available, which is designed for children ages 12 and under and any adults who want to participate.

Last year’s event was held in Massac County. Southern Seven’s plans are to continue the annual run/walk in additional counties in the future.

A portion of the proceeds from this year’s event will be donated to the Union County Relay for Life.

Registration, including t-shirt size and payment can be made online at www.southern7.org or by mailing registration information to Bobi Cavins, Southern Seven Health Department, 37 Rustic Campus Dr., Ullin, Ill. 62992.

Organizers noted that persons who register after Oct. 14 are not guaranteed a t-shirt.

Registration and packets can be picked up on the day of the event beginning at 7 a.m. at Goodner Hall on the grounds of the Choate Center.

Late registrants can sign up at that time as well; however, no credit/debit cards will be accepted on the day of the event.

The run/walk will begin at 8 a.m. and the turkey trot is slated to follow at 8:30 a.m.

The course is blacktop surface with varying grates of both inclines and declines.

First aid/hydration stations will be made available by volunteers from the Southern Seven Medical Reserve Corps and the Anna Kroger store.

For more information, contact Bobi Cavins at 618-634-2297, extension 123.