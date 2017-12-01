St. Louis Cardinals Caravan to visit region

The 2017 St. Louis Cardinals Caravan is scheduled to make stops in the region next week.

Area stops on the schedule include:

Sunday, Jan. 15, SIU Arena, Carbondale, 12:30 p.m. (Organizers note that there will be pregame autographs; a ticket to the SIU/Missouri State women’s basketball game is required.)

Monday, Jan. 16, Osage Community Center, Cape Girardeau, 5:30 p.m.

Those slated to be in attendance at the area stops include emcee Chris Hrabe; players Tyler Lyons, Jose Martinez, John Gant and Patrick Wisdom; and alumni Ray King and Scott Cooper.

The caravan, presented by Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance, gives fans a chance to talk baseball and to meet current players, Cardinals alumni and broadcasters.

Autographs for kids, Cardinals prize drawings and other activities are planned.

The Cardinals will be implementing an autograph ticket system at each stop.

The first 400 children, ages 15 and under, through the door on the day of the event will receive a free autograph ticket.

The ticket guarantees one autograph from each current and former player. Due to high demand, organizers noted that autographs only will be available for children 15 and under.