Two local youth bowlers from the Saturday Maniacs Youth Bowling League hosted at the Strike Zone in Anna participated in a tournament in Mt. Vernon in January that qualified them to advance to the State Pepsi Bowling Youth Championships to be held in Rockford, Illinois on May 12-14.

Logan Quick won 1st place in the under 8 years boys division with a 3-game series of 334 and Aden Hopkins received 6th place with a 3-game series of 807.