Students to continue playing careers

Fri, 07/06/2018 - 12:26pm admin

Several area girls who recently graduated from high school will continue playing sports with athletic scholarships at the junior college level this fall.

Former Anna-Jonesboro Community High School softball players Payton Alsip and Alexa Macy will both play softball.

Alsip will be at Shawnee Community College. Macy will be at Rend Lake Commuity College.

Cobden High School’s Molly Ellis will be playing golf at John A. Logan College.

Cobden’s Brooke Bailey and Alaina Hartline will both play volleyball at Rend Lake Community College.

