Summer reading program planned at Stinson Library

Fri, 06/18/2021 - 9:54am admin

The Juneteenth Virtual Art Show is scheduled for Saturday, June 19 at 8 p.m. via Zoom and Facebook. There will also be a live viewing at Attucks Park in Carbondale.

The show will feature original works by contemporary artists, including DeSande R, Robert A. Ketchens, Mike Faris and Najjar Abdul-Musawwir.

The event will also feature a discussion on race, equity and unity with Lynne Chambers and Shawnee Community College President Dr. Tim Taylor.

The show is presented by Artist Collective on Race, Equity and Unity and Healing Illinois and supported by a grant from the Carbondale Community Arts Southern Arts Fund and the Illinois Art Council.

