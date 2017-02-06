Swim team season opens at Herrin

The Anna Blue Dolphins swim team is scheduled to open its 2017 season June 8 at Herrin.

Here’s a look at the team’s summer schedule, as posted on the Blue Dolphins’ website:

June 8, Anna at Herrin.

June 10, Herrin Invitational.

June 13, Anna at Calvert City.

June 17, Anna Invitational.

June 20, Marion at Anna.

June 22, Anna at Du Quoin.

June 24, Mt. Vernon Invitational.

June 29, Anna at Salem.

July 8, Salem Invitational.

July 11, Anna at Mt. Vernon.

July 18, Herrin at Anna.

July 20, Anna at Carbondale.

July 27, championships at Marion.

Aug. 5, All-Stars at Millstadt.

The Blue Dolphins’ home meets are at the Anna City Pool in Anna.

Dual swim meets are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Starting times for invitationals are announced prior to the event.