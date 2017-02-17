Three A-J wrestlers advance to state

The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School wrestling team qualified three wrestlers at the Vandalia Class 1A sectional Saturday, Feb. 11, who advanced to the state tournament in Champaign which began Thursday, Feb. 16.

A-J wrestling coach Eric Massey said this is the first time in school history that three Wildcat wrestlers have advanced at the same time to the state tournament.

The Wildcats who advanced include a pair of third place finishers in Arieh Hart, 39-3 (152 pounds), and Nick Jimenez, 34-8 (285 pounds) and fourth place finisher Nick Harvel, 30-12 (195 pounds).

Three alternates advancing for the Wildcats are Nate Kisat, 32-10 (132 pounds); Dylan Fox, 28-18 (145 pounds); and Ethan Krumrey, 24-11 (160 pounds). The three will advance as alternates to the state tournament and if someone fails to make weight in their weight class, they will get to compete.

The state tournament series at Assembly Hall in Champaign ran from Thursday, Feb. 16, through Saturday, Feb. 18.

The Wildcats will compete in the Class 1A team sectional at Litchfield on Feb. 21. A win at the team sectional will advance the Wildcats to the state team competition at Bloomington on Saturday, Feb. 25.