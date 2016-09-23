Tom Sherrill Memorial Golf Scramble in Anna a big success

The Lick Creek Educational Foundation held its sixth annual Tom Sherrill Memorial four-person golf scramble on Sept. 17 at the Union County Country Club in Anna.

Tom Sherrill served as a school board member for 24 years at the Jonesboro Grade School. Tom’s widow Cheryl and sons Brad and Jeff were in attendance.

The event featured its first hole-in-one contest on green number three. Coad Ford sponsored the event to give the winner a brand-new car. Some golfers came within 4-6 feet, but there were no winners.

The event drew 22 teams and 88 golfers, which is down from 30 teams in 2015. Hole sponsors were up from 70 sponsors in 2015 to 82 this year. The event was divided into two sessions, one at 8 a.m. and the other at 1:30 p.m.

A breakfast and noon luncheon were held with “Big D” and his team of cooks. Don, Matt and Cheryl Denny, and Cameron Roberts offered a variety of foods.

The foundation’s hope this year was to reach the $100,000 goal that had been set at the inception of the foundation in 2009. The amount is standing now at $100,414.

The proceeds from the golf scramble and car wash have been used for educational improvements and upgrades each year.

An effort is made to improve all educational endeavors with emphasis on teacher workshops and training. Educational field trips for all students are now available throughout the year.

Special Recognition

The event would not be possible without the help of many community members.

The foundation expressed its thanks to all individuals and business firms who helped make the golf scramble a success and for helping to reach the $100,000 goal.

Hole sponsors: Cambridge Manor/Scott & Marlena Wright, Baysinger Architects PLLC, Marion; Jeremy, Nicole, Molly and Maggie Roach, Gerry and Rosie Basler; Snedeker Risk Management, Havana; Modern Woodmen/Brenda Stokes; Larry and Brad Roberts; Crain Funeral Home, Anna; Grassy Lake Hunting Club/Collin Cain, Jonesboro; Rendleman and Hileman Funeral Home.

Pam and Ron Hinkle; Steve and Lisa Hartline; William A. Ecker, Jr.; William A. Ecker III, State Farm, Marion; Hunter-Reach Family Medicine LLC, Anna; Stokes Dairy, Buncombe; Schaefer Excavating LLC, Anna; Les and Barb Wright; Beussink and Hickam PC, Anna; Wes Wilkins, Attorney-at-Law, Anna.

Scott Harvel, Union County Sheriff; Mark Willman/Seed Solutions, Anna; Houseman Family Farms, Cobden; Ron Ellis/Mark Chamness Whitney Accounting, Anna; Wright and Son Automotive/Michael Wright, Anna; Country Financial Agency/Mike Meisenheimer, Danielle Stevens, Ken Trimble, Jonesboro.

Taylor Dodd and Wood Insurance Agency, Anna; The Gazette-Democrat/Jerry Reppert, Anna; Tyler Edmonds, Union County States Attorney; Delta Kappa Chapter/Delta Theta Tau Sorority.

Cameron and Sara Roberts; Greg and Marti Roberts; Swafford Pediatrics/Dr. Kathy D. Swafford, Anna; Masters Choice Inc./Seed Company, Anna; Dr. John Michael Cerny, Anna; Blayne and Billie Holshouser, Lick Creek; John and Joella Basler, Lick Creek; GTS Trucking, Goreville; Kiwanis Club, Anna.

Chamness Care Inc., Anna; Dover Construction/Postal Pal, Wade Dover, Anna; Elite Physical Therapy, Anna/Cairo; Save-A-Lot Sam O’Neal on the hill Jonesboro; Gurley and Son Heating and Cooling; Ollis Auction/Alex Belcher; Rusty’s Home Center, Anna; Edward Jones/Tim McGrath, Anna; Edward M. Smith; Pinnon Cedar Sunset Cabin, Buncombe.

William Cunningham, Anna; Charles Pinnon D/B/A Pinnon Construction; Larry Peterson, Goreville; 3D Auctions, Carl Dillow, Anna; Anna Quarries; Lick Creek PTO; Sun Loan, Anna; L&P Carpet, Inc.; Pam and Jim Rendleman; Iron Workers of Union County; Rod’s Towing, Jonesboro; Shawnee Community College; Ebenezer Hall Church.

Dean Corbit Construction, Buncombe; Cheryl B. Sherrill; Gregg William Healey; Jeff’s Auto, Jeff Harris; Starr Auto, Jeff Starr; Kelley’s Restaurant, Diane Kelley; This ‘N’ That, Rhonda Bittle; Dave’s Heating and Cooling, Dave Agne.

Tim Denny, Attorney-at-Law; Jim Nash for President; Ullico, Inc., Matt and Donna Stokes; Smith Farms; Faye Eaves; Hallsberry Farm, Lisa and Aaron Hall; Flamm Orchards; Klaine Construction, Keith Klaine; Coad Chevrolet-Buick-Ford, Inc.; Jason Miller; Ronnie Smith.

Assorted Scramble Sponsors

Close Pin: Shawnee Professional Service, Billy Abernathy; Associated Lumber, Jack Stokes; Terry Bartruff, Union County Clerk; Long Putt Sponsor: Shaefer Excavating; Long Drive Sponsor: William Ballard; Hole-in-One Sponsor: Charlotte Clover, Country Financial; Raffle Tickets Sponsor: Southern FS, Keith Ellis; assortment of raffle gifts: Martin Auction Company, Red and Beth Martin; Union County Country Club, Brandon Bierstedt, four rounds of golf.

Teams

Awards of $100 were given for the closest to pin, longest drive and longest putt. Awards were also given for top flight winners in each of the flights. $200 was given for first place and $140 for second place.

Gold and Silver Sponsors

Gold sponsors that contributed $1,000 or more were Carl Rendleman, Midtown Pub, LLC; Collin Cain, Grassy Lake Hunting Club; Edward M. Smith, Union Labor Life Insurance Company; Modern Woodmen of America, Brenda Stokes, Larry Roberts and Brad Roberts.

Silver sponsors that contributed $500 or more were Southern and Centeral Illinois Laborers’ and Employers’ Cooperation Education Trust; Anna-Jonesboro National Bank; Gurley Heating and Air Conditioning; Rod’s Towing; Crystal Gurley, Bumper Gurley, Owners.

Special Acknowledgement

Thanks to the Union County Country Club for the hospitality and service provided for the Tom Sherrill Memorial Golf Scramble.

Brandon Bierstedt provided Lick Creek School a setting for raising funds for the school’s educational endeavors. A total of $21,110.00 has been raised at the time of this writing with a net income of $17,414.

Those who assisted with the fundraiser were Jennifer Stokes-Cook, B.J. Cook, Brent Boren, Tracy Overstreet, Nancy Cerney, Cheryl Denny and Brodie Denny.