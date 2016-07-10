Tom Sherrill Memorial Golf Scramble sponsors recognized
Pictured above are the Gold Sponsors for the Tom Sherrill Memorial Golf Scramble recently held for the Lick Creek Educational Foundation.
Edward M. Smith, ULLICO president, was unavailable for a picture.
Carl Rendleman will appear in next week’s edition of The Gazette-Democrat.
Gold and Silver Sponsors
Gold Sponsors that contributed $1,000 or more are as follows: Carl Rendleman, Midtown Pub LLC, Jonesboro; Collin Cain, Grassy Lake Hunting Club, Jonesboro; Edward M. Smith, Union Labor Life Insurance Company, Silver Spring, Md.; Modern Woodmen of America, Brenda Stokes, Larry Roberts and Brad Roberts, Marion.
Silver Sponsors that contributed $500 or more are as follows: Southern & Central Illinois Laborers’ & Employers’ Cooperation Education Trust, Marion; Anna-Jonesboro National Bank, Anna; Gurley Heating & Air Conditioning and Rod’s Towing, Crystal Gurley/Bumper Gurley owners, Cobden and Jonesboro.