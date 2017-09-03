Trio of seniors to lead Cobden

The Cobden High School baseball team will return five starters from last year’s 22-10 squad to build a team around this spring.

“It’s definitely hard losing all those seniors,” first-year Cobden baseball coach Jared Clutts said. “We’re going to be really young, but we have a lot of athleticism, especially in our younger kids.”

The five returning players from last year’s squad are a trio of seniors in pitcher/second baseman Trevor Middleton, catcher Dylan Duty, center fielder Austin Lewey, junior pitcher/shortstop John Russell and sophomore outfielder/pitcher Chandler West.

“We only have one senior pitcher,” Clutts said. “Our pitching staff is going to be very young.”

Another senior on the team is third baseman Hayden Young and another junior is outfielder Alex Schaefer.

Other sophomores who could see action are first baseman Zane Nance, right fielder Cody Wieseman, catcher Bryce Reynolds and pitcher/third baseman Bayden Ditterline.

A freshman who could see varsity action is left fielder/pitcher Landon Britt.

“It will definitely be a rebuilding year from last year,” Clutts said. “My job will be to keep the morale up and don’t let them get discouraged.”

Clutts said he sees a lot of promise in the future with this young squad.

Clutts sees Shawnee and Century as two of the biggest opponents in the South Egyptian Conference race.

The Appleknockers open their season at Murphysboro on Friday, March 17.