Tuscola tops Shawnee

Trenton Matlock was 2-for-3 at the plate to lead host Shawnee in a 12-1 loss to Tuscola in the home team’s season-opening high school baseball game Saturday, March 17.

Casey Baltzell and Justin Kaufman were each 1-for-2 for the Redskins. Caden Baltzell and Ryan Schaefer were both 1-for-3.

Dawson Johnson and Caden Baltzell pitched. Johnson pitched 4 innings and allowed 9 hits to go with 3 walks and 5 strikeouts.

Caden Baltzell pitched 2 innings and allowed 2 hits to go with 4 walks and 3 strikeouts.

Shawnee, 0-1, is scheduled to play Thursday, today, at home against West Frankfort.