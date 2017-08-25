Two sectional qualifiers return for A-J boys’ golf

The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School boys’ golf team has two sectional qualifiers returning for 2017.

The two returning sectional qualifiers are senior Levi Hall and junior Carson Reynolds.

“We’ll be competitive with those two starters back,” A-J boys’ golf coach Brandon Bierstedt said. “They should be in the high 30s or low 40s in scoring.”

Other top golfers returning rounding out the top four positions are senior Hunter Ralls and sophomore Peter Houser.

Fighting for the fifth and sixth place spots on the team are seniors Jax Watkins, Alex Rogers and Dawson Pearl and junior Robbie Hammonds.

Both the A-J boys’ and girls’ golf teams face a similar challenge this season.

“A lot of area schools don’t have boys or girls teams,” Bierstedt said. “So, we’ll have to drive farther to play.”

A-J hosts a three-team match at the Union County Country Club course in Anna Thursday, today, against Goreville and Vienna.