Two teams may leave conference

Sparta and Chester have recently been asked to join the Cahokia Conference for the 2022-2023 season.

The Bulldogs and Yellowjackets are presently members of the Southern Illinois River-to-River Conference Mississippi Division.

Anna-Jonesboro is also a member of the Mississippi Division, along with Nashville, Pinckneyville and Du Quoin.

Sparta and Chester leaving the conference would leave just four teams remaining in the Mississippi Division.

The Southern Illinois River-to-River Conference Ohio Division teams are Massac County, West Frankfort, Murphysboro, Benton, Harrisburg and Herrin.