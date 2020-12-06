Home / Home

Two teams may leave conference

Fri, 06/12/2020 - 4:45pm admin

Sparta and Chester have recently been asked to join the Cahokia Conference for the 2022-2023 season.

The Bulldogs and Yellowjackets are presently members of the Southern Illinois River-to-River Conference Mississippi Division.

Anna-Jonesboro is also a member of the Mississippi Division, along with Nashville, Pinckneyville and Du Quoin.

Sparta and Chester leaving the conference would leave just four teams remaining in the Mississippi Division.

The Southern Illinois River-to-River Conference Ohio Division teams are Massac County, West Frankfort, Murphysboro, Benton, Harrisburg and Herrin.

The Gazette-Democrat

112 Lafayette St.
Anna, Illinois 62906
Office Number: (618) 833-2158
Email: news@annanews.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
1 + 0 =
Solve this simple math problem and enter the result. E.g. for 1+3, enter 4.
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here