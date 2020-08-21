Uncertainty still surrounds high school sports programs

Cross country, golf and baseball are the only high school sports being held this fall because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Cross country and baseball practice began earlier this month and golf practice started on Monday, Aug. 11.

However, the golf season could be in limbo depending on the growing pandemic.

“It’s all up in the air now,” A-J golf coach Brandon Bierstedt said. “The guidelines change everyday. It changes daily with the IHSA (Illinois High School Association). But right now we’re anticipating a season.”

Tryouts for both the boys and girls teams were held this past Monday.

The Wildcats are scheduled to open their season on Tuesday, Aug. 25. The boys are at West Frankfort and the girls play at home against West Frankfort.

Bierstedt said the fall schedule is incomplete right now and still being worked on.

The South Egyptian Conference will have baseball this fall, but softball has been moved to the spring in 2021 because of the pandemic.

All other high school fall sports have been moved to the spring of 2021.