Underclass players seen as key to success for Cobden girls’ basketball

The Cobden High School girls’ basketball team will rely on underclass players for success this season.

“We have a lot of inexperience,” Cobden coach Richard Howell said. “Our freshmen should get a lot of minutes and we will see how they do.”

The Appleknockers finished 13-9 overall last year and have three returning starters from last year.

Two of the starters returning are both juniors: 5-9 forward Meredith Flamm and 5-9 forward Alaina Hartline.

But the third starter, 5-4, Makynzie Peterman, the lone senior on the team, is still recovering from a knee injury from the softball season. She is expected to return in a couple of weeks.

The other two juniors on the team are 5-6 guard Amber Clark and 5-5 guard Bridget Clark.

There are no sophomores on the squad.

Five freshmen who could see varsity action are 5-6 guard Olivia Schroeder, 5-7 guard Grace Rhodes, 5-6 guard Katie Eck, 5-9 center Jenna Hartline and 5-6 forward Maddie Shoemate.

“The biggest thing will be how our girls play together,” Howell said.

Howell sees Meridian as being the top team in the South Egyptian Conference race. He also notes Elverado should be decent and Century should have a stronger team.

“It’s up in the air and I don’t know what to expect in the conference,” Howell said. “We would like to finish among the top three.”

The Appleknockers were scheduled to open their season earlier this week in the Meridian Tournament.