Underclassmen key for Cobden baseball as new season begins

The Cobden High School baseball team will rely on a strong contingent of underclassmen for success during the 2016 season.

“We’re really young,” first-year Cobden baseball coach Jared Clutts said. “But we’re very versatile and we have a lot of kids that can play a lot of different positions.”

The team will also bring experience to the field with its underclassmen who competed this past summer on Cobden’s Junior American Legion baseball team.

A trio of seniors return from last season, including center fielder Austin Lewey; infielder/catcher Dylan Duty and infielder/pitcher Trevor Middleton.

The lone junior is infielder/outfielder/pitcher John Russell.

Sophomores are catcher Bryce Reynolds; infielder Zane Nance, first baseman Brayden Clark; infielder/outfielder/pitcher Bayden Ditterline; outfielder/pitchers Cody Weiseman and Chandler West.

Freshmen hopefuls are outfielder Joe Brumleve; outfielder/infielder/pitchers Alex Remsey, Josh Burgess and Landon Britt; outfielder/pitcher Clayton Flamm; outfielder Dylan Lewey; first baseman/pitcher Carl Evans; second baseman/outfielder Ryan Barr; and outfielders Ariel Patino and Alex Kinsey.

Clutts said the squad will sport a lot of pitching depth behind Middleton, Russell, Ditterline, Weiseman, West, Remsey, Flamm, Britt, Evans and Burgess.

“They’re a good hard working bunch and they are eager to get going,” Clutts said.

Cobden is scheduled to open its fall season at Egyptian on Friday, Sept. 2.