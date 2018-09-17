Volleyball back at Shawnee Community College

The Shawnee Community College Lady Saints volleyball team took the court for the first time in nearly 10 years on Aug. 23. More than 300 community members turned out to support the Saints in their match against Rend Lake College.

“The atmosphere was charged and we had a packed house,” Shawnee Community College athletic director John Sparks said. “The ladies had great energy and enthusiasm. We are very proud of the effort they put forth.” Rend Lake won the match.

The return of volleyball comes as a result of Shawnee Community College president Peggy Bradford and Sparks working together with the college’s board of trustees. The decision to re-launch volleyball brings additional scholarship opportunities for student athletes.

The team begins its inaugural season led by head coach Melanie Ballard, whom Sparks said is doing “an excellent job in bringing the student athletes together as a team.”

The team’s roster includes 11 student athletes from the Shawnee Community College district. Team members include Kameshia Moxley, Doss High School; Tehya Payne, Goreville High School; Rileigh Petermichel, Egyptian High School; Robyn Foote, Century High School; Cymone Ballard, Meridian High School; Presley Ginger, Massac County High School; Summer Smallman, Massac County High School; Mollie Fisher, Massac County High School; Olivia Mayberry, Cairo High School; Aleah Williams, Century High School; Alicia Inman, Century High School; and Kaylee Rose, Century High School. Shawnee Community College photo.