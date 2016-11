Student athletes from two Union County high schools have earned 2016 South Egyptian Conference postseason honors.

The Cobden High School girls’ volleyball team had three players selected to the first team on the SEC all-conference team.

The three Appleknockers selected for recognition were Meredith Flamm, Alaina Hartline and Brooke Bailey.

Second-team honors went to Cobden’s Grace Schroeder and Shawnee High School’s Madi Ellet.