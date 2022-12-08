Volleyball practice begins

Practice was scheduled to get underway this week for the high school volleyball season.

Jaycee Pender, the first-year head coach for the volleyball team at Shawnee High School in Wolf Lake, is looking forward to a good season.

Pender, who was a varsity assistant coach last season, is enthusiastic about an increasing number of players on Shawnee’s roster. The team finished last season with six players.

Fourteen girls are practicing at Shawnee for this season.

Seniors include Abby Davis, Abby Smith and Rylie Wahaib.

Juniors in the mix are C.J. Schaefer, Olivia Clover and Karsynne Livingston.

Sophomores are Mallory Follis, Mylee Mikiel, Avery Stegle, Savannah Andrew and Gracie Davidson.

Freshmen hopefuls are Alana Davis, Raylyn Phelps and Emma Parker.

Shawnee is scheduled to open its season at home on Tuesday, Aug. 23, against Pope County.