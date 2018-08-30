West Frankfort edges A-J in 2018 football opener

The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School football team let a halftime lead slip away in the second half in a 24-21 loss to visiting West Frankfort in the season-opener for both teams Friday, Aug. 24.

“Going in at halftime, we felt pretty good,” A-J coach Brett Detering said.

On the opening play of the second half, the Redbirds appeared to be stopped on a holding penalty.

However, quarterback Connor Eaton then scored the go ahead touchdown on a 92-yard run.

“Those big plays will hurt you,” Detering said. “We made some mistakes and gave up big plays and turned the ball over.”

The score boosted West Frankfort to a 3-point lead that stood up the rest of the game.

The Wildcats drove to midfield on their next possession and fumbled the football.

The Redbirds next drive stalled when they were held on a fourth down.

A-J followed with a 12-play drive that was halted on an incomplete pass on fourth down early in the final quarter.

“We had a chance in the fourth quarter and moved the ball downfield,” Detering said. “We had guys open, we just missed them. We didn’t make the plays.”

After West Frankfort was forced to punt, the Wildcats’ final drive stalled when quarterback Connar Jerolds’ pass was intercepted by Kyle Hammers on a fourth down play.

After a lengthy drive, the Redbirds moved to the Wildcats’ 2-yard line in the waning minutes of the game.

Quarterback Eaton then took a knee several times to run out the clock.

“We had opportunities to make plays,” Detering said. “They scored on 65 and 92 yard runs and a 37-yard pass.”

The Redbirds wasted little time scoring to open the game.

After an 11-play drive, fullback Madison Allen scored on a 11-yard TD run.

The extra point kick was unsuccessful and West Frankfort took a 6-0 lead with 9:39 remaining in the quarter.

A-J came right back and Wildcats’ quarterback Jerolds scored on a 10-yard run after a 10-play drive. Running back Damian Chrisp scored on an extra point run and A-J led 8-6 with 4:18 remaining in the opening quarter.

Following the kickoff, Eaton scored again on a 65-yard run. The extra point run was halted and the Redbirds pulled ahead 12-8 with 3:15 remaining in the quarter.

A-J’s next drive stalled on a fourth down run and West Frankfort’s offense took over again.

Eaton connected with Hammers for a 37-yard TD pass on the second play.

The extra point run was halted and West Frankfort pulled ahead 18-8 with 18.5 seconds left in the first quarter.

The Wildcats’ offense then began clicking.

After both teams traded punts, A-J’s Jerolds broke free for a 45-yard TD run.

Carson Pengress’ extra point kick pulled A-J to 18-15 with 8:24 remaining in the second quarter.

The Redbirds were forced to punt on their next series.

Chrisp scored again on a 1-yard run after an 8-play drive. The TD was set up by Jerolds on the goal line after a 19-yard run.

The extra point kick was dropped and not attempted, but the Wildcats still pulled ahead 21-18 with 2:34 remaining in the first half.

“We’re down 18-6 and the kids battled back and scored the next two touchdowns,” Detering said.

Garrett Fabec blocked a West Frankfort punt to give A-J the football midfield with time running out in the first half.

The Wildcats ran two plays before being halted to end the half.

Jerolds led A-J’s rushing with 108 yards on 10 carries. Chrisp had 82 yards on 20 carries. Reid Morrison added 34 yards on 8 carries.

Jerolds failed to complete a pass in four attempts.

“It’s one of those things that we’ve got to respond to and grow as a team,” Detering said. “We hope to make improvements.”