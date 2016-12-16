West Frankfort edges Lady Wildcats 53-52

The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School girls’ basketball team couldn’t hold on to an early lead in a 53-52 loss to host West Frankfort Thursday, Dec. 8.

The Lady Wildcats led 10-8 after one quarter. But the Lady Redbirds fought back for a 22-22 tie at the half and to a 39-39 tie headed into the final frame. A-J was out scored 14-13 in the last quarter.

“We had a shot at the buzzer and missed,” A-J coach Matt Denny said. “We beat ourselves.”

West Frankfort’s Morgan Griffin, who has been averaging 35 points a game, was held to 18 points.

“We did an excellent job on her,” Denny said. “It’s one of the best defensive efforts I’ve seen all year. We had a good game plan and the kids did a good job on the defensive end.”

Elle Basler had 20 points and 6 rebounds to lead the Lady Wildcats.

Angel Helm had 15 points and 4 rebounds. Lexa Sharp had 5 points and 3 rebounds.

Connar Hadley had 4 points and 8 rebounds. Hunter Denny and Lexi Smith had 3 points and 2 rebounds apiece.

A-J’s game against Cobden which had previously been scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 6, has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 21. The game will be played at A-J.

A-J, 5-2, is scheduled to play Thursday, today, at Du Quoin.