West Frankfort pins hopes on 15 seniors

West Frankfort High School football coach Brian Beery is looking for his seniors to turn around a team that finished 0-9 last year.

“This is one of our strongest varsity football teams since I’ve been here,” Beery said. “We have 15 seniors this year. Hopefully, we don’t make the mistakes we made last year.”

The Redbirds are scheduled to open their season on the road against Anna-Jonesboro Friday, Aug. 26. Game time is set for 7:30 p.m. The game will be aired on WIBH radio in Anna.

Quarterbacking the Redbirds this season will be the coach’s son, senior Brandon Beery, 6-1, 195 pounds. He started the final two games of last season.

The backfield will be led by seniors Logan Tomanovich, 5-10, 220 pounds, Mason Wyant, 5-8, 200 pounds and junior Ben Souders, 5-8, 165 pounds.

Top offensive linemen are seniors Trey Snyder, 6-0, 250 pounds; Zack Lindsey, 6-1, 220 pounds and Luke Morris, 6-5, 330 pounds.

Defensive standouts are safety Beery, senior linebackers Garrett Willmore, 6-0, 200 pounds, Jake Uptron, 5-11, 225 pounds and Tomanovich.

“I’d prefer to play them at home (A-J) on our first game,” Beery said. “We know they are going to be well prepared. He (head coach Brett Detering) is an excellent coach and he’ll have them prepared.”

“When their seniors (West Frankfort) were freshmen they had success,” Detering said of the West Frankfort program. “It should help them down the road.”