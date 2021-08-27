West Frankfort set to host A-J in 2021 fall football opener

Anna-Jonesboro Community High School football team head coach Brett Detering knows there will be a challenge in the fall season’s opening game this Friday at West Frankfort.

“It’s always hard to play West Frankfort,” Detering said. “They’re always a quality ball team and a challenge.”

West Frankfort is scheduled to host A-J this Friday night. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

The teams didn’t meet during the spring season. Area high school teams played in the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The fall 2020 season was cancelled due to the pandemic.

The teams last played each other in 2019, with West Frankfort winning the game.

“We look for Anna to be competitive,” West Frankfort head coach Brian Beery said. “They’ve got a good coach and he always has them ready to play us.”

West Frankfort finished the spring season with a 1-4 record. A-J was 3-3.

West Frankfort is quarterbacked by junior Hudson Melvin, 5-11, 175 pounds.

West Frankfort’s backfield features seniors Jack Scovill, 5-11, 210 pounds; Hunter Stitley, 6-2, 230 pounds; and Thomas Claycamp, 6-0, 170 pounds.