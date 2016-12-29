Whitetails Unlimited chapter banquet planned in February

Whitetails Unlimited, WTU, plans to sponsor a Union County chapter banquet on Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Great Boars of Fire Lodge, which is located at 920 Kratzinger Hollow Rd. between Anna and Cobden.

The event is scheduled at 5 p.m. and will feature a barbecue and catfish dinner, an auction and prizes with a wide array of products, such as firearms, outfitter packages, hunting and outdoor-related equipment, art work and collectibles only available at WTU events.

A grant from the event will go toward local projects that help to support WTU’s mission.

A social hour begins at 5 p.m. with dinner at 7 p.m. Tickets are $40 each or $20 for a spouse or child 15 and under. The ticket order deadline is Feb. 11, and tickets will not be sold at the door.

To order tickets or for more information, call Wes Burris at 833-1708 or WTU national headquarters at 800-274-5471, or go online to www.whitetailsunlimited.com. Tickets are also available by calling Heath Newman at 618-614-2862 or Marc Sheffer at 618-697-3352.