Wildcat baseball team goes 1-2 in recent play

The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School baseball team went 1-2 in recent action.

Nashville 1, A-J 0: Ross Pinnon was 2-for-2 at the plate to lead the visiting Wildcats in the Southern Illinois River-to-River Conference Mississippi Division loss Friday, April 27.

Hunter Ralls and Conner Jerolds were each 1-for-3 for A-J.

Ralls was the losing pitcher, scattering 5 hits to go with 2 walks and 6 strikeouts.

Carterville 5, A-J 4: Bryce Osman was 4-for-4 with 2 doubles and 3 RBIs to lead the host Wildcats in the conference loss Thursday, April 26.

Pinnon was 1-for-4 with an RBI for A-J.

Kyle Clover and Blake Pena each had a stolen base.

Osman and Ralls pitched in the loss. Osman pitched 6 innings and allowed 5 hits to go with 3 walks and 8 strikeouts. Ralls pitched an inning and allowed 2 hits to go with a walk and 2 strikeouts.

A-J 3, Murphysboro 2: Ethan Krumrey pitched a three-hitter to lead the Wildcats to the win in a game that was played on the turf field at Harrisburg Wednesday, April 25. He had 3 walks and 6 strikeouts.

Sheldon McGrath was 2-for-3 with a stolen base and an RBI to lead A-J’s hitting.

Ralls and Clover were each 2-for-3. Pinnon was 2-for-4. Dalton Goddard was 1-for-3 with an RBI. Osman was 1-for-3 with a double. Wyatt Johnston was 1-for-4 with an RBI. Jerolds was 1-for-4 with a stolen base.

A-J, 11-9 and 5-4 in the conference, is scheduled to play Thursday, today, at Massac County.